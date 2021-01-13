Not the Most Evil Political Act of My Lifetime…

…but perhaps the dumbest. Impeachment, that is. It is fitting, in a weird way, that the Democrats talked about impeaching President Trump before he was inaugurated, and now have actually impeached him for the second time when he is about to leave office, and the impeachment can have no practical effect. Neither in 2016 nor today did impeachment relate to anything other than the irrational, visceral hatred that Democrats have for Donald Trump.

Unfortunately for the Democrats, this fact is obvious to all. They think they are riding high, but I don’t think events will play out as they expect. To begin with, impeachment is unpopular. These numbers sound right to me:

* Sixty percent of all voters said it is “another waste of time and money.” * Twenty-three percent prefer impeaching President Trump. * Seventy-seven percent said Congress should work on the coronavirus response instead. * Seventy-four percent said impeachment is “politically motivated to prevent the president from running again.” * Sixty-five percent said Biden and Pelosi are “keeping the country divided.”

So most Americans have pretty well caught on to the Democrats. And those numbers aren’t going to get any better for Pelosi and company.

As much as anything, the Democrats’ pointless impeachment reveals the poverty of their own agenda. For the last four years, the Democratic Party has defined itself by its crazed hatred for Donald Trump. This is their last opportunity to ride that horse, and they can’t pass it up. But the day will come, and soon, when, to recall Richard Nixon, they won’t have Donald Trump to kick around any more. The current impeachment farce suggests that they dread that day.

My only other observation is that the ten Republicans who voted, pointlessly, for impeachment deserve to be booted from office in the 2022 primaries. I only hope that can be accomplished without compromising the GOP’s ability to recapture the House.