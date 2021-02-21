Steve Hayward posted the new documentary on the life of Thomas Sowell here last month, but it blew right by me. In case you missed it then, I have embedded it below. It has racked up nearly 3.5 million views and more than 8,000 comments since Steve posted it last month. I realized I had missed it when the Hoover Institution’s Greg Stamps wrote this past Friday:

“Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World” is a new one-hour documentary that traces Sowell’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of America’s most preeminent economists, prolific authors, and public intellectuals—and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution since 1980. Hosted by Jason Riley, a member of The Wall Street Journal editorial board, the one-hour program features insights from Sowell and interviews with his close friends and colleagues—revealing why this intensely private man is considered by many to be “one of the greatest minds of the past half-century.”

At about 24:30 the documentary takes up the abiding fatuity of the minimum wage. The documentary doesn’t linger over the issue, but the discussion is timely.

What a pleasure to call a timeout to take this in. Full of moving highlights and quotable quotes, this documentary would be a celebrated episode of PBS’s American Experience series in a rightly ordered world.