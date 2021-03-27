Fly like a Jim Eagle

Have the Democrats ever called a ceasefire in the ongoing use of race for partisan political purposes? I don’t think so. And of course Joe Biden was a habitual race warrior in disgusting style. According to Biden speaking to a black audience, the sainted Mitt Romney — winner of this year’s JFK Profile in Courage Award — was going to “put y’all back in chains” if elected president in 2012.

How low can you go? There is no bottom to the Democrats’ use of race for partisan political purposes. Condemning the newly enacted Georgia election security law, Biden alleged that it was worse than Jim Crow. Moved by the spirit, Biden declared: “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.” Go tell it on the mountain, Brother Joe.

Dan McLaughlin conducts a fact check that is highly useful to my purposes here in his column “Joe Biden Botches the Georgia Voting Law.” To paraphrase Mary McCarthy, every word he said was a lie, including “and” and “the.”

If Biden had come up with this rhetorical “flight” on his own, I would say it provides yet more evidence that his mental acuity is waning. But I’m sure this “flight” was premeditated by his staff and spoon-fed to him. It must have found its place among the bullet points on the cheat sheets that also reminded him he is The President.

Biden’s rhetorical “flight” can be explicated — it makes sense of a kind — but no explication can mitigate its inherent stupidity. Everyone knows what Jim Crow was. Not so many know that it was a pillar of the Democratic Party. As Richard Wormser recalled in connection with his series on Jim Crow, the Democratic Party identified itself as the “white man’s party” and demonized the Republican Party as being “Negro dominated.”

By contrast, with Jim Crow, the meaning of “Jim Eagle” is not readily apparent. An eagle may be bigger than a crow, but we have positive associations with eagles inculcated in us from an early age. The bald eagle is the emblem of the United States. Steve Miller had a hit song urging us to “Fly Like an Eagle.” Those of us sickened by Biden’s “flight” may want to take up Jim Eagle as a badge of honor in the superannuated Age of Biden.