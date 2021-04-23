Democrats Vote to Continue Discriminating Against Asians

With race the topic du jour, it is odd that more attention isn’t being paid to the most obvious discrimination in our society: that against Asians. While employers commonly engage in such discrimination, the most viciously discriminatory organizations in our society are universities. Thus, Senate Republicans offered an amendment to the new “COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act” that would have ended federal funding of universities that discriminate against Asian American applicants. The amendment, sponsored by Ted Cruz and John Kennedy, was narrowly defeated by Senate Democrats. Aaron Ginn comments:
As an Asian American, I will just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/s7cM9dIofV
— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) April 22, 2021
Let’s hope Asian voters notice.