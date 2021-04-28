Fake news, NY Post style

I took the New York Post cover story by Laura Italiano that ran with the tabloid headline “Kam on in” at face value. I have treated the Post as a trusted source, but it turns out that this story appears to be fake news. The following correction is now appended both to Italiano’s story and to a follow-up story by Mark Moore:

Editor’s note: The original version of this article said migrant kids were getting Harris’ book in a welcome kit, but has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was donated to a child.

Italiano has resigned from the Post and reported via Twitter that she was ordered to write the story (below). The Post owes its readers an explanation. Speaking on my own behalf to Power Line readers, I regret having followed the Post down this blind alley.