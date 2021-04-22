Psacking psystemic pstupidity

I’ve been avoiding the news because it is so damn stupid, but this Daily Mail story distills the essence in a clarifying way. New York Post reporter Steven Nelson is the man with the plan:

Jen Psaki dodged a reporter’s question Wednesday and cut him off abruptly when she was asked if President Joe Biden plans to address his role in systemic racism while a senator for more than three decades.

“To what extent does President Biden acknowledge his own role in systemic racism and how does that inform his current policy positions?’ New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Psaki during her briefing Wednesday.”

He noted that Biden is “an architect of multiple federal laws in the 1980s and 90s that disproportionately jailed black people and contributed to what many people see as systemic racism.”

Instead of noting any of his potential role in exacerbating the issue in the past, Psaki decided to list his steps toward relieving that.

“One of the president’s core objectives is addressing racial injustice in this country, not just through his rhetoric but through his actions,” Psaki deflected. “And what anyone should look to is his advocacy for passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, for nominating leaders to the Department of Justice to address long outdated policies, and to ask his leadership team here in the White House to prioritize these issues in his presidency, which is current and today and not from 30 years ago.”

The reporter tried to push Psaki on the issued with: “Do you believe it’s important for him to accept his own culpability –”

But he was cut off.

“I think I’ve answered your question,” Psaki tersely quipped before calling on another reporter to ask a question.