Pro-Military Democrats? Please

One of the more curious spectacles of recent years is the Democrats’ periodic attempt to appear patriotic and pro-military. Everyone who pays attention knows that they are indifferent, at best, to American military power, and most of the time they don’t try to hide it. But now and then they see an opportunity to fly a false flag; sometimes, as in this case, the results are humorous.

Start with Ted Cruz pointing out that “wokeness” is probably not the key to an optimal military force:

Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021



I think most of us would readily agree that a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea. But Democrats tried to twist Cruz’s words, bizarrely attacking him as anti-military. To which he responded:

I’m enjoying lefty blue checkmarks losing their minds over this tweet, dishonestly claiming that I’m “attacking the military.” Uh, no. We have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies. The new Dem videos are terrible. https://t.co/19pYGa8cYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2021



A case in point is Brian Williams, formerly an alleged journalist and now a Democratic Party spokesman at MSNBC. Williams accused Senator Cruz of promoting Russian propaganda and of being pro-Russia:

"Remember, as you watch this, just how much Ted Cruz dreams of being president of a country someday, perhaps not this country for reasons like this," Brian Williams says after Sen. Cruz was criticized for sharing Russian propaganda. More: https://t.co/0YiwrJEWAb pic.twitter.com/0oVmwjbq6y — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2021



This was too much. Cruz responded with a Twitter thread that left Williams a smoking ruin:

1/x Is there a more pitiful example of corrupt corporate media than Brian Williams? He was fired as the anchor of NBC Nightly News for "misrepresenting events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003.” Now, he’s a left-wing hack at MSNBC. https://t.co/0lGt3noUbQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

3/x Now, with his trademark ignorant snark, he’s dubbed me “Kremlin Cruz.” Three problems: (1) I hate communists, my family was imprisoned & tortured by communists, and Brian is a shameless apologist for Russian (and Chinese and Cuban) communists. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

5/x And (3) JUST THIS WEEK Biden gave Putin a multi-billion-dollar gift, when he waived mandatory U.S. sanctions to allow Russia to build Nord Stream 2, a massive natural gas pipeline to Germany. Who authored the sanctions that STOPPED NS2? That would be me. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

6/x Cover that, Brian. But that would be actual news, something you don’t do. Use your condescending wit to call Biden “Kremlin Joe”—he’s the one illegally giving billions to Putin. But your corporate overlords wouldn’t let you. Congrats, Brian. You are Pravda. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021



Is anyone dumb enough to fall for the Democrats’ nonsense? I doubt it. Everyone knows that: 1) It is Republicans who want the U.S. to be strong militarily. 2) It is Democrats, not Republicans, who think it is terrific for the Army to be “woke.” And 3) Wokeness is not the key to an effective military force. In short, the Republicans win this one, which is why Democratic Party mouthpieces like Jake Tapper and Brian Williams try so hard to distort what is going on.

Via RedState.