This morning there was a street festival at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, a place generally avoided by the police. The Associated Press anticipated the event:

The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths is to be transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers.

But the festivities were rudely interrupted:

Quick rough footage of the moment we heard shots fired at George Floyd Square. We counted 30 upon looking back at the footage. pic.twitter.com/oxGkLQru9Q — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021



This one is a classic. The woman in the studio is stunned as her reporter disappears from the screen, but she soldiers on with more talk about police reform:

This is dystopian A reporter comes under fire at the George Floyd memorial and the @KARE11 anchor cuts away to talk about police reform pic.twitter.com/Sywj8e1gud — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 25, 2021

Yes, give us some more of that “police reform.” Because it’s working so well!