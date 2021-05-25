Posted on May 25, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Crime

Shots Fired

This morning there was a street festival at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, a place generally avoided by the police. The Associated Press anticipated the event:

The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths is to be transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers.

But the festivities were rudely interrupted:


This one is a classic. The woman in the studio is stunned as her reporter disappears from the screen, but she soldiers on with more talk about police reform:

Yes, give us some more of that “police reform.” Because it’s working so well!

