The Deep Weirdness of the “Biden Administration”

On Monday, Joe and Jill Biden paid a visit to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Georgia. The visit resulted in this photograph, which has spurred a lot of comment on social media:

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021



What on Earth is going on here? The Carters look tiny, while Joe Biden, himself elderly and frail, looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Some speculate that it is an artifact of the camera lens, but I don’t see how that can account for it. Also, note the absence of masks. Biden wears one to participate by himself in a zoom call or when he is walking outdoors. Maybe this is the photo-op exception to the mask rule.

Contrast the way Biden looks in that photo with his more usual feeble appearance and halting manner, as manifested pretty much every time he speaks in public. As with this video, also getting play on social media:

WARNING: Don’t go to vaccines.cum if you’re at work. https://t.co/Yox3qZsruM — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 4, 2021



These are pretty grim days, but one source of entertainment is observing the liberal press studiously pretending not to notice the utter bizarreness of the “Biden administration.” Our president looks, as Scott says, like an escapee from Madame Tussaud’s, and he sounds even worse. But America’s intrepid reporters are determined to pretend that all is well. For them, it will be a long year, or two years, or however long Biden is able to remain vertical.