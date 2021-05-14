Unmask me here

Minnesota Governor Tim “tear down this” Walz continues to hold onto his emergency powers, but he has freed us from his mask mandate as of today. In doing so, he followed the new CDC guidance announced yesterday that those of us who have been vaccinated could go without. Query when “the science” changed. Oh, happy day.

Walz called a 6:00 p.m. press conference last night to make the announcement. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm was also on hand, but she was not fully on board. She has mixed feelings; she continues to wring her hands. “We don’t have nearly enough people vaccinated to keep this virus suppressed,” Malcolm said. “It will come back if we don’t continue to build up more vaccinations.” War is over if you want it, but Malcolm soldiers on.

As do the members of the Minnesota media who can be heard in the video of the press conference (below). The press conference begins at about 7:00. Malcolm speaks at about 11:30.

Walz is up for reelection next year. Is there a Republican who can talk as fast as this guy in his Joe Isuzu mode? I don’t think so.

UPDATE: My friend Kevin Roche comments here: “Now the fight will be with idiot school districts and businesses that keep forcing children and others to wear masks.”