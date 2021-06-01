Black Lives Matter? Not to BLM [Updated]

Rashad Turner was one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter chapter in St. Paul, Minnesota. He left that organization when he realized that it did not, in fact, do anything to help black people. He has now become an advocate for school choice, which BLM opposes in lockstep with its establishment patrons.

Turner made this powerful video for TakeCharge Minnesota, which was founded by my friend Kendall Qualls:

TakeCharge has enjoyed a meteoric rise, as its message of self-reliance based on faith, family and education has resonated with many thousands, not just in Minnesota but across the country. TakeCharge collaborates with my organization, as on our upcoming 17-stop tour to alert parents to the danger posed by critical race theory and associated dogmas to their children’s education.

You can go here to support TakeCharge, and here to support American Experiment.

UPDATE: Lots of people–happily, lots of blacks–are fighting backing against the straight-up racism of CRT. I don’t know who the people in this video are, but it was posted by Terrence Williams, a comedian whom we have met at Turning Point USA events:

Inviting Terrence Williams to the Twin Cities for a young people’s event is on my very long to-do list.