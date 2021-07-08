Posted on July 8, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Crime, Media, Minnesota

Another peaceful night at the peace garden

My first friend in life lives in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. It has become a peculiar hellhole in solemn tribute to Winston Boogie Smith, who was killed in a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force operation when officers were executing a warrant for Smith’s arrest. My friend writes to note “more unpublicized action from Uptown last night” and sends along a link to the Uptown Crime Facebook page with the video below.

Responses