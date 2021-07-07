The case of Nikole Hannah-Jones stands at the crossroads of racial mania, journalistic degradation, historical fabrication, and educational descent. She appears to have walked out of an unwritten essay or novel by the late Tom Wolfe. Would that Wolfe were alive to do justice to her today.

Spectator deputy editor Dominic Green puts me in mind of Wolfe in his column “The rights and wrongs of Nikole Hannah-Jones.” Here is how it opens:

Congratulations to Nikole Hannah-Jones for parlaying the intellectual imposture of the 1619 Project into a job for life. Hannah-Jones has been hired by Howard University as a professor in Race & Journalism. Both of these fields are rife with dubious standards and historic embarrassments, so she should fit right in. There are those on the pipe-smoking right who object to allowing a mountebank like Hannah-Jones onto the verdant lawns and into the stinky precincts of the institutions of what used to be the higher learning. They protest about academic standards, as if they still exist. They cite the history professors whose criticisms of the 1619 Project obliged Hannah-Jones not just to reduce her hyperbolic claims about the sinful conception of the American republic, but to deny that she had ever expressed them at all – an exercise in airbrushing that goes against the principles of Race & Journalism, should they be found to exist. The grumblers are wrong. The Hussman School of Journalism & Media at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill was wrong, too, when it initially denied Hannah-Jones tenure in addition to a lucrative five-year contract. It attempted to right that wrong through the further wrong of surrendering to mob protests by then offering Hannah-Jones tenure, but she was right to say the first wrong was more wrong than the second wrong. Right? She was right because she understood her value. It is an iron law of business that you should never interrupt a customer who is in the middle of paying over the odds. Journalism is still a business, just about. Race is most definitely a business. And so is selling six-figure degrees in journalism. If the historically black parents of historically black Howard University students want to burn their historically black life savings on completely worthless degrees in Race & Journalism, let them. If Barnum and Bailey College wants to place Nikole Hannah-Jones in sole charge of its nuclear reactor and give courses in splitting the infinitive, let it. What could be more American than slinging every penny you have at the bait-and-switch that calls itself the ‘liberal arts’ in the hope that your child will return from a four-year finishing school a howling snob with the right connections? Isn’t it heartening that, after the horrors of slavery and the disgraces of Jim Crow, historically black parents get to buy into the same hustle as historically white parents?

Our friends at the the Spectator made it accessible yesterday at our request. I trust it still is. I hope you can read the whole thing here.

CORRECTION: Dominic Green got it right, but I have a mental block on her name. I have trouble keeping it straight even when it is staring me in the face. I have corrected it in the heading and in the text above.