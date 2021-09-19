Haitians under the bridge: An update

If you want to keep up with the current invasion of Haitians and others crossing the Rio Grande at Del Rio, Texas, seeking the port of entry there, you may need to follow FOX News reporter Bill Melugin’s Twitter feed. The most recent FOX News story on the invasion is Adam Shaw’s here yesterday. Since Shaw’s report that the Del Rio port of entry has been shut by Customs and Border Protection, Melugin has tweeted out the updates below. (Drawing on Todd Bensman’s report, Monica Showalter has the back story here at the American Thinker.)

This appalling invasion is only the latest result of the irresponsible immigration policies pursued by President Biden and his administration since day one. If they were avowed enemies of the United States they couldn’t do better undermining our national security and our national sovereignty.

I’m now on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande where thousands of migrants crossed illegally into Del Rio today. The migrants left piles of trash, and the area has now been secured with barbed wire by Texas DPS. The flow of migrants has stopped & DPS is here in force. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0oFzQXRALs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

Meanwhile @CBP sources confirm to @FoxNews that 224 miles of the Rio Grande river border are now unpatrolled… https://t.co/nL5CrTv3Il — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 19, 2021

In the tweet below retweeted by Melugin, we have news of a new citizen of the United States as well as an update on the Covid epidemic. Congratulations must be in order.

#BREAKING An immigrant that was staying under the Del Rio International Bridge gave birth yesterday at the hospital— my source tells me she was COVID positive. COVID testing is not happening at the camp, nor are vaccinations. — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 18, 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing what he can to stem the tide.