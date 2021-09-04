Podcast: The 3WHH on ‘The Soul of Politics,’ with Glenn Ellmers

Next Tuesday, Encounter Books will publish Glenn Ellmers’ magisterial intellectual biography The Soul of Politics: Harry Jaffa and the Fight for America, and Glenn joins us this week to walk through some of the highlights in the book in what is turning out to be a month-long “Jaffapalooza.”

Naturally, we draw Glenn into our running argument about the problems of communicating the proper understanding of the principle of equality in an age of raging “equity,” which is not the same thing. But from there we move on to surveying the capacious mind of Jaffa, including his excellent but overlooked work on Shakespeare, and how, over course of 40 years, he changed his mind about Lincoln and the American Founding.

Glenn had access to a large number of Jaffa’s early letters and papers that no one has seen before, such as his extensive correspondence with Leo Strauss and Joseph Cropsey (among others) over the years.

