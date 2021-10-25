Bowdler Works For the Washington Post

This, via Stephen Green, is pretty funny: “Let’s Go Brandon! Washington Post Issues the ‘Greatest Correction’ Ever.” I’m not sure it is the greatest ever, but it is pretty funny:

Over the weekend, WaPo published a “return to civility”-type piece decrying the “increasingly vulgar taunts” hurled at poor Presidentish Joe Biden.

Steve wrote about that piece here: “Media Vapors Over “Let’s Go Brandon.” This is the funny part:

Here’s the correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly said a crowd broke into a “Let’s go Brandon” chant during a Donald Trump Jr. speech in Georgia. The crowd broke into a “F— Joe Biden!” chant at that speech in September. The error, which was inserted by an editor, has been corrected. Here’s how the story reads now: The former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has repeatedly promoted the meme, and the original chant, on his social media feeds. At a speech in Georgia in September, he took the stage after the crowd had been chanting “USA! USA!” “There’s a couple other chants I’ve been hearing going around,” Trump Jr. said. “Have you heard the other one that’s been going around?” The crowd took the cue and broke into cries of “F— Joe Biden!”

So the Post’s editor couldn’t bring himself to record the full extent of the crowd’s disdain for Joe Biden? Apparently not. What is interesting to me is that the Post assumed everyone understands “Let’s go, Brandon,” even though, as best I can tell from a search of the Post’s web site, it has never explained that phenomenon to its readers.

This strikes me as one more instance of the liberal press’s inability to keep its readers in the dark.