Farewell to Fauci?

I have written that it is time for Anthony Fauci to go, while he has vowed never to quit no matter his standing with the public. It looks as though Fauci’s vow may be tested, as his reputation continues to decline. Rasmussen reports: “Most Americans Agree Dr. Fauci Has ‘Lost Credibility.’”

More than 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government’s leading expect on the virus has lost credibility and a plurality of Americans now have a negative opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 41% of American Adults now have a favorable impression of Dr. Fauci, down from 44% in August. Forty-five percent (45%) now have an unfavorable impression of Fauci, up from 42% who had a negative view of him in August.

Other findings are hard to reconcile. No one I know takes seriously Fauci’s assertion that we may not be able to get together with our families for Christmas, but some people–amazingly–do:

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in an October 3 interview on CBS that it was “too soon to tell” whether families could get together to celebrate Christmas. Forty-eight percent (48%) of Americans disagree, including 35% who Strongly Disagree. Forty-two percent (42%) agree with Fauci that that it’s “too soon to tell” if Americans will be able to gather for Christmas, including 20% who Strongly Agree. Ten percent (10%) are not sure.

On the other hand, we have this:

Reacting to Fauci’s comment, New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik said on Twitter: “Fauci has lost all credibility with the American people. We aren’t waiting on his permission to celebrate Christmas together.” Fifty-four percent (54%) of Americans agree with the quote from Stefanik, including 38% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-six percent (36%) disagree with Stefanik’s quote about Fauci losing credibility, including 23% who Strongly Disagree. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.

This is a good instance of how poll responses can vary weirdly, depending on how questions are phrased. But it is good to see that 54% think Fauci “has lost all credibility.” Having been on the taxpayer’s dime since the Lyndon Johnson administration, it is long past time for Fauci to go.