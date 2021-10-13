Get curious with the Shamala video

The White House response to the exposure of the Shamala space video as starring child actors is unintentionally revealing. The White House points out that Shamala was not the casting director:

The White House on Tuesday said it did not select the children, reportedly child actors, who appeared in a YouTube video with Vice President Harris. YouTube confirmed that it had selected the children in the video and reached out to various sources, including casting websites, to find them.

Did somebody say Shamala cast the production? Not that I know of. Did Shamala know that the video was a production of Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment working with YouTube and as phony as a Kamala kackle? I think so:

The vice president’s office did not select the kids who participated in the YouTube Originals special, a White House official told The Hill on Tuesday. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said: “The casting process for this show was no different from typical unscripted kids shows across other networks and streaming platforms. YouTube selected the kids that were featured. We reached out via not for profit organizations, social media and traditional casting websites, looking for kids who were interested in contributing positively to their communities.” “As with casting, the compensation was handled the same way it is for all of our other YouTube Originals shows,” the spokesperson added, confirming that there was compensation involved. The spokesperson said the company noticed growing commentary and questions about the video in the last 24 hours, adding that YouTube is proud of the video.

YouTube is proud of the video. Is Shamala proud of the video? It might have opened new doors for her in Hollywood if she weren’t such a farcically bad actress.

We should be more curious about the Get Curious with Vice President Harris video. The Hill’s curiosity is distinctly limited. Michelle Malkin widens the focus to give us the context:

What the “Get Curious With Vice President Harris” clip really shows is how deep the incestuous ties between the Biden-Harris (mis)administration and Google/YouTube run — and why every parent should be very wary about allowing their children to be exposed to GooTube’s commie-style programming masquerading as educational entertainment. Did you know, for example, that the creative executive and producer for YouTube Originals is a veteran Obama-Biden operative, consultant on the Biden-Harris administration’s vaccine education campaign, and close former aide of Michelle Obama? YouTube Originals’ staffer Lauren Vrazilek tweeted last week that she “had a blast” making the Harris video. She tagged four top Harris staffers in her tweet: VP communications director Ashley Etienne, VP digital strategist Brenna Parker, VP director of press operations Peter Velz and VP personal aide Opal Vadhan. Velz promoted the “Get Curious” video last week, tweeting that Harris invited “five kids from around the country to her residence at the Naval Observatory to learn about space and be inquisitive.” He called it “super cute,” but failed to mention that the young performers were not just naturally “inquisitive,” but had all been auditioned beforehand to ensure they could ask Harris questions on cue. For those who are, ahem, curious, Vrazilek served as former first lady Michelle Obama’s media consultant on her “Becoming” book tour in 2018-2019. Prior to that, the YouTube Originals creative director and producer worked for the Obama White House for nearly six years as an intern, director of correspondence, associate director of digital engagement, and deputy press secretary to Mrs. Obama. When Biden-Harris took office in January, Vrazilek exulted on Twitter…

Read the whole thing. What we have here is a window onto our dystopian Gleichschaltung — past, present, and future.