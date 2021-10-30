Sapp’s law in Mankato

The Mankato (Minnesota) School board met on September 20. Concerned parents showed up to use the open forum time to voice disappointment with mask mandates. This was apparently the first meeting during which speakers were asked to state their addresses before speaking.

The board next met on October 18. Ahead of open forum time board chairman Jodi Sapp announced a new ban on comments critical of specific school board members and district staff. The address rule was upheld against a man who suggested the board already knows his address. Kyle Hooten covered the story for Alpha News here (video below).

The school board chair in Mankato, Minnesota forces man to provide his full address before allowing him to speak: pic.twitter.com/M4kpghPGxL — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) October 26, 2021

The New York Post picked up Kyle’s story and credited Alpha News here. The story is a sign of the times.

You don’t want to get on the wrong side of Jodi. Nurse Ratched has nothing on Sapp. But is Sapp’s law legal? I don’t think so. Kyle followed up in the story “Lawyer: Parents can sue Mankato board for banning criticism of members.”