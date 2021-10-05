Stalking Sinema: The Biden variations

Following remarks on raising the debt ceiling yesterday — remarks whose gist was that Republicans are bad — President Biden took a few questions from the press (White House transcript here). Republicans are guilty of using “procedural tricks” and “elaborate procedural schemes” that call for numerous votes. It’s “a Republican stunt”! Republicans are “playing Russian roulette with the U.S. economy.” Bad!

The stalking of Senator Sinema in the ladies’ room by the thugs of LUCHA received President Biden’s qualified blessing. It seemed to amuse him. On the one hand, the tactics are “not appropriate.” On the other hand, “it happens to everybody” and “it’s part of the process.” It’s nothing to get excited about. You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs, baby.

Biden on the Sinema incident:

“It happens to everybody… it’s part of the process” pic.twitter.com/hegK0ICjZu — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 4, 2021

Blowing my mind, the psychedelic Jen Psaki expanded on Biden’s comments, but contracted the bathroom stalking out of the picture (transcript here, at 17:35). Amazing.