Crazed Reactions to the Rittenhouse Verdict

Joe Biden, having groundlessly denounced Kyle Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist” last year, says he is “angry” over Rittenhouse’s acquittal:

While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.

What is Biden angry about? That the jury, which saw the evidence, didn’t agree with his view of the case, not having seen the evidence? These are highly irresponsible words from the President of the United States, particularly in a climate where mobs have threatened reprisals against the jurors.

Then we have the Governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers. He isn’t happy about the verdict, either:

Evers says he is opposed to violence, but he doesn’t seem to have a problem with the violent acts of those who attacked Rittenhouse. And somehow the Rittenhouse case is bound up with matters of race and “equity,” even though no such concepts had any role in the trial.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Duckworth also doesn’t like the verdict:

Rittenhouse took the law into his own hands? No, the law provides a right of self-defense. It was the rioters who attacked Rittenhouse who took the law into their own hands. And did Rittenhouse “walk free from any accountability”? Not at all. He was prosecuted and held to account before a jury, which, based on the evidence, acquitted him.

Duckworth talks about “the police shooting of Jacob Blake,” which was justified and was held to be justified. For all the Democrats’ talk about the rule of law, they only respect legal processes that turn out their way. Just ask Stacey Abrams. Democrats will use the Rittenhouse verdict to continue fanning the flames of race hatred for a long time to come–weirdly, since Rittenhouse and those whom he shot were all white. But if you are a liberal, race is everywhere, even where it is invisible to a normal observer.

