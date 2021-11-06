About those settlements under negotiation with counsel for illegal aliens allegedly traumatized by their treatment during the Trump administration, President Biden said at his press conference earlier this week that the report was “garbage” and that it “[wasn’t] gonna happen.” That was on Wednesday. His press spokesman walked that back during the White House press conference on Thursday.

At his press conference today — White House transcript here — Biden clarified his statement of this past Wednesday. The report wasn’t garbage. It’s gonna happen. Only the amount is in issue. This time around, however, Biden added a weird vehemence to his response (video below):

If in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you were coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child — you lost your child — it’s gone — you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance. What that will be, I have no idea. I have no idea.

“I have no idea” might be a good motto for the Biden administration.

WATCH: Biden bizarrely yells at a reporter when confronted about offering cash payments to illegal immigrants for breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/k0CBCgvnmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2021