James O’Keefe speaks

James O’Keefe appeared for a segment with this attorney on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show last night. I have posted the video immediately below.

We have wondered what possible federal crimes might have given rise to the search warrant on which the FBI’s abuse of O’Keefe was justified. O’Keefe’s attorney actually cites the crimes specified in the search warrant, but Hannity quickly moves on. I don’t watch enough televison news to assess whether Hannity is the worst interviewer in the business, but he is certainly the worst in the world of Fox News. That much I can tell you.

I’d love to see the search warrant. I’d love to understand the factual basis of the crimes with respect to which a federal magistrate has found probable cause. I’d love to know how the treatment of O’Keefe squares with the announced Department of Justice policy not “to obtain information from journalists about their sources,” as the Washington Post put it in its June 5 story. The meritless Merrick Garland’s July 19 memorandum stating the policy is posted online here.

O’Keefe’s attorney refers to “misprision of a felony” as one of the crimes specified in the warrant. That cuts a wide swath through the daily work of journalists. Reporting to law enforcement is not part of the professional modus operandi. Though they remain at large, the national security reporters at the Times and the Washington Post are big league perpetrators and recidivists.

RealClearPolitics posted video and pulled a quote from the interview here. RCP’s Tom Bevan comments in the tweet below. Seems reasonable to me.

If 10 FBI agents showed up at dawn at the home of a NY Times reporter, handcuffed them, and confiscated iphones full of notes and source material, it would rightfully generate national outrage. But since it happened to James O'Keefe, we get crickets. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 9, 2021