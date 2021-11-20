Russia hoax whitewash era begins

The Clinton presidential campaign’s fabrication of the Russia hoax is the dirtiest trick in American political history. Beginning with Glenn Simpson/Fusion GPS and the Perkins Coie law firm, it enlisted co-conspirators in the Obama Department of Justice, the FBI, and the mainstream media. The principals are not only still at large, they have hauled in wealth, riches, and Pulitzer Prizes. They will never be brought to justice. They won’t even break a sweat.

We were never meant to be clued in. As the veil of the fraud was pierced by Rep. Devin Nunes and others including, most recently, John Durham, we now have a good handle on the con. It is almost unbelievable. It is also an inexhaustibly rich subject.

Matt Taibbi took up the complicity of the mainstream media at his TK News site in “The Russiagate Whitewash Era Begins.” The column is mostly behind his subscription paywall, but Taibbi has now made the column available in the form of a YouTube video and podcast read by Jared Moore. I have posted the video below.