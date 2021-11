Earlier this afternoon CNN tweeted about the mass murder carried out by Darrell Brooks in Waukesha, Wisconsin, one week ago:

Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others.https://t.co/QMNccpBI0y — CNN (@CNN) November 28, 2021



The car evidently had a mind of its own, which spares CNN having to talk about Darrell Brooks, which it would rather not do.