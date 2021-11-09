Vax You, Part Two

I wrote here about the fact that, unfortunately, the anti-covid vaccines do not reliably stop those who get them from either contracting or spreading covid. This negates the argument in favor of vaccine mandates and passports, since the real benefit of a vaccine is in reducing the severity of infection, not in preventing its spread to others.

But data released yesterday by the Minnesota Department of Health cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccines, even as to those who receive them. For the week ending November 8, 111 out of 168 newly announced “covid deaths”–66%–were among the fully vaccinated. Likewise, 347 out of 883 hospital admissions for covid (or with covid)–39%–were of the fully vaccinated. (Via Healthy Skeptic.) There is nothing unique about Minnesota, so I assume that these numbers are being replicated, more or less, elsewhere.

Here in Minnesota, our state government is relentlessly pressing everyone to be vaccinated, including small children. The state is offering $200 to kids who get vaccinated, and entering them in a lottery to win $100,000 in college scholarships. Given how little effect covid has on children–possibly less, in some cases, than the vaccines themselves–this is madness. But the machine of state rolls on, demanding that all of us be vaccinated even as the case for mandatory vaccination has fallen apart, and the prudential case for vaccination grows weaker.

A final point: watch for leftists like Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to tell us that the number of vaccinated “covid deaths” should be disregarded because the vast majority of those people didn’t actually die on account of covid. They died of cancer, fatal accident, etc., and coincidentally tested positive for covid. The same with hospitalizations.

Now they tell us! It has been true all along that the number of “covid deaths” has been grossly exaggerated, both because of liberal interpretations of covid death and on account of the cash bonus the federal government pays under Medicare if the covid box is checked, regardless of the actual cause of death. But this overcount of covid deaths is presumably the same for vaccinated and non-vaccinated persons, and therefore does not alter the fact that vaccination is proving not to be a reliable safeguard.