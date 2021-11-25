Posted on November 25, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Crime, Race, Racial Preferences

Will Disparate Impact Destroy America?

The theory of disparate impact is one of the most pernicious doctrines in the history of American law, and it has spread generally through the culture. Last night on the Tucker Carlson show, with Brian Kilmeade hosting, Heather Mac Donald explained in just a few minutes how disparate impact theory drives much that is making life in America increasingly unlivable:

Responses