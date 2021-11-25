Will Disparate Impact Destroy America?

The theory of disparate impact is one of the most pernicious doctrines in the history of American law, and it has spread generally through the culture. Last night on the Tucker Carlson show, with Brian Kilmeade hosting, Heather Mac Donald explained in just a few minutes how disparate impact theory drives much that is making life in America increasingly unlivable:
"When you stop enforcing the law in order to avoid disparate impact, it's blacks who are hurt the most." pic.twitter.com/V1m1igbAsP
