A word from Dan Rather

As Robert De Niro’s Travis Bickle asked in Taxi Driver, “You talkin’ to me?” That’s the question that comes to my mind in connection with Dan Rather’s tweet below.

If Rather isn’t the godfather of fake news, he may be its most notable practitioner. John and I took up Rathergate for dummies in the Weekly Standard article “Rather shameful.” BizPac Review takes up Rather’a “analysis” of “Let’s go, Brandon” here.

Having read Rather’s 2012 memoir Rather Outspoken, I found that, among other deficiencies, Rather is lacking in shame, self-knowledge, and a sense of irony. These are common failings, but he presents an extreme case. On the other hand, if projection is a strength, he excels in that department.

Rather and Rathergate illustrate the persistence of the left. The left never gives up. Fake news has become an honored thing. The University of Texas has established Dan Rather Medals for News and Guts. The medals recognize “collegiate and professional journalists who overcome obstacles like stonewalling and harassment to speak truth to power.” Each winner receives $5,000. “It has never been more important to encourage courage,” Rather said when the awards were announced. “The hope is that these medals will help lift up journalists who risk it all to tell tough truths.”