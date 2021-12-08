Amputate this

Students of ancient history may recall that the Associated Press was holed up in a Gaza high-rise building that Israeli intelligence identified as hosting Hamas assets and offices, unbeknownst to the news hounds using the building when the IDF bombed it during the hostilities last May. The AP story on the bombing vehemently denied that the AP knew anything, in the best Colonel Klink Sgt. Schultz style.

Today the AP is blasting out Hamas propaganda from Gaza in the form of a story by Fares Akram: “New soccer league helps Gaza amputees cope with war trauma.” Struggling with how to do the story justice, I turned to Dominic Green, historian and editor of the Spectator World edition. Dominic comments: “The AP piece is very impressive: simultaneously subtle and striking as propaganda, and we’d never know that Israel led the world in amputee sports due to Palestinian terrorism. Well done, Fares!” Giving me permission to quote him with attribution, he adds that “this kind of piece should be exposed for what it is.”

The AP itself is guilty of amputation. There’s something missing beside those limbs!