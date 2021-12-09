Now He Tells Us!

Many have pointed out that the same Biden administration officials who want to fire the unvaccinated and who were on board with shutting down industries to stop the spread of covid seem to have no concern about the flood of unvaccinated, untested illegal aliens across our southern border. “That’s a different issue,” Dr. Fauci said.

On Friday, Neil Cavuto caught up with Fauci and posed the question:

Fauci appeared Friday on Fox Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” where he was asked to comment on the rising number of infections among illegal migrants, which host Neil Cavuto estimated to be around 4,000. “You know, Neil, I don’t have an easy answer for that,” Fauci said…. “There is testing that is done — I’m certain it’s not as extensive as we would like to see — but I have to admit, Neil, I don’t have an easy answer. That’s a very difficult problem,” Fauci added. Fauci also touched on the challenges associated with containing the spread of the Omicron strain due to its high contagiousness, noting that it is “the way viruses work.”

Yes indeed. Which is why no government has ever stopped a virus.

“I think given what we know about the transmissibility and a likely transmissibility advantage of Omicron … once it gets in there, it will likely, under the radar screen, be spreading no matter what you do to keep people out or not,” Fauci stated.

This is perhaps the truest thing Fauci has ever said about the covid epidemic, but it comes a little late. Governments’ futile efforts to stop the spread of covid have caused, and continue to cause, incalculable damage. But the one thing our government has never been willing to do to stop or slow covid transmission is to stem the tide at the border. Hey, that’s a different issue!

It is long past time to stop the charade.