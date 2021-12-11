Russia hoax whitewash era begins (5)

Michaael Isikoff and David Corn were key media conduits for the Russia hoax fabrications wrought and disseminated by Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, the Perkins Coie law firm, and the Clinton campaign in the run-up to the 2016 election. Isikoff and Corn expanded their reporting into the 2018 bestseller Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump.

All in all, given the active participation of officials in the upper reaches of the Obama administration, including the FBI, the hoax must be counted the dirtiest trick in American political history. With the perspective afforded by the indictment of Igor Danchenko, Paul Sperry looks back in the RCP column “Journalist-Authors Isikoff, Corn Also Fell For Danchenko’s Mythical Dossier Source.” What did Corn and Isikoff have to say when Sperry came calling? “Neither Corn nor Isikoff responded to requests for comment….Their publisher, Twelve, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, did not reply to emails seeking comment.” Highly recommended.

NOTE: The column follows up on Sperry’s November 10 column “Danchenko Indictment: How Dossier Non-Source Sergei Millian Was Framed.”