Talking back to Sen. Warren

Lyin’ Lizzie Warren sent out a set of letters berating major U.S. oil and gas producers for restraining production, increasing exports and “putting their massive profits, share prices and dividends for investors, and millions of dollars in CEO pay and bonuses” ahead of Americans. According to Warren, “These record-setting natural gas exports are leading to higher prices for consumers, and they show no signs of a slowdown.” I am quoting from excerpts pulled from the letter in the Wall Street Journal editorial “Stupid inflation tricks, round 2.”

Warren bragged about her doings in a press release that she posted here with a link to her letters. Warren herself pulled this quote from the letters in her press release: “This corporate greed is inexcusable, and represents the results of a rigged system that enriches energy company executives and investors, and leaves American families struggling to pay the bills.” Warren’s letter to the oil and gas producers deploys the word “greed” 22 times.

A funny thing happened on the way to Warren’s demagogy. One of the letter’s recipients — EQT Corporation CEO Toby Rice — talked back in a letter responding to Warren’s. The Journal editorial calls it “a corker of a letter that deserves wider circulation.” EQT has posted a PDF of the letter online here. I have embedded it below.

The Journal editorial concludes: “The Biden Administration this week [of December 5] has been pointing to a recent dip in energy prices triggered by the Omicron Covid variant and a milder winter weather forecast. Democrats want to take credit for falling prices that have nothing to do with their policies while ducking political responsibility for price increases that their policies lead to. Credit Mr. Rice and EQT for setting the record straight.”

