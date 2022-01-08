Posted on January 8, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Crime, Liberals

Baldwin Around the Bend

Alec Baldwin goes on a tirade in which he joins O.J. in seeking the real killer, and also recalls Harvey Weinstein’s pledge to battle the NRA with a Tourette-like reference to “January 6.”


The truth, Alec, is that you shot her. And, as Jack Posobiec points out, it appears that Baldwin recorded the video on the same phone that he seems not to want to turn over to the Arizona sheriff. As for the Splenda, it is anyone’s guess.

Responses