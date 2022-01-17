Posted on January 17, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Anti-Semitism, FBI, Joe Biden, Terrorism

Clueless Joe Biden says it may not be so

The man who could not be named as the perpetrator of the terrorist seizure of Congregation Beth Israel is Malik Akram Faisal, a 44-year-old British national. I took it from the audio recording of the services he interrupted that he is a native of Pakistan. I believe that to be the case, although I don’t find it reported in the stories on the incident.

Clueless Joe Biden appears to have been briefed by the FBI. He can’t figure out what it was about. This is a reminder that in some respects Biden continues the motifs and madness of the Obama administration, but without the appearance of orderliness.

Shannon Bream nevertheless alerts us to an FBI statement that is a bit more tuned in. They must have drawn on oll their resources to get up to speed.

Looking around on Twitter, I found the FBI statement below.

Even if the American press loses interest, we can count on the Brits to follow up. The Daily Mail leads with this: “The family of a 44-year-old British Muslim man who was shot dead by police in Texas after launching a terror attack on a synagogue last night demanded to know how he was allowed into America despite a long criminal record.”

