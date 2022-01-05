Posted on January 5, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Democrats, Republicans

Florida Is Turning Red

Millions of Americans are fleeing blue states for freer, more prosperous red states. Many have worried that these refugees may be foolish enough to bring blue-state politics with them. This could happen, but recent voter registration data from Florida suggest that it isn’t happening there.


So in just ten months, the GOP has a net gain of 325,000 voter registrations. Stephen Green comments:

Out of over 14 million registered voters, last year Democrats held the edge with 37.38% of registrations compared to the GOP’s 35.28%. (The remaining four million or so — around 26% — were independents or members of minor parties.)

Democrats held a two-point advantage, but higher Republican turnout has made the state safely red in the last two presidential elections.
***
As you can see, the GOP now has a slight lead in registrations, having gained more than a quarter of a million party members in just the last nine months.

66 out of Florida’s 67 counties shifted towards the red.

Republicans made a net gain of over 61,000 in Miami-Dade County in just the last 10 months. I assume this has to do, at least in part, with minorities switching to the GOP.

Many of these new Republican voters might not be blue-state refugees; Governor DeSantis’s strong record no doubt has prompted some party-switching. But at a minimum, the numbers indicate that lots of new residents from blue states doesn’t necessarily mean lots of new blue voters.

