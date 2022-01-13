Minnesota Backs Off On Race Discrimination

I wrote here about the fact that the State of Minnesota, under Governor Tim Walz, was engaging in blatant race discrimination in the distribution of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for covid. In determining eligibility for such treatment, the state awarded points simply for being “BIPOC,” thereby irrationality and illegally discriminating against whites.

As a result of criticism by me and others, as well as threatened civil rights litigation, the state announced today that it will no longer engage in race discrimination in distributing antibody treatments. Every now and then, a news story has a happy ending.