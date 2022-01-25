Planes, trains & automobiles for thee

Bill Melugin of FOX News has just tweeted out the video below. FOX News has posted the companion news story here. Melugin’s story embeds the video of an illuminating interview of Mark Krikorian by Griff Jenkins.

In the linked story Melugin reports:

Fox witnessed men go into a small, unmarked office, then re-emerge moments later as multiple taxi cabs then showed up to collect the migrants — who were then shuttled off to nearby Harlingen Airport. There were no children or migrant families among the groups.

Several of the migrants told Fox that they had crossed illegally that morning, paying approximately $2,000 per person to cartel smugglers. They also said they were flying to destinations including Miami, Houston and Atlanta.

Single adults are typically being expelled via Trump-era Title 42 public health protections. The Biden administration kept Title 42 in place but is not applying it to unaccompanied children or most migrant families. However, single adults have long been the easiest category of migrant to deport.

In a statement to Fox News, the city of Brownsville said its Office of Emergency Management, through federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), works to facilitate “the transfer of these migrants to their final destination by allowing them to use services to contact their families, NGOs, or a taxicab.”

It confirmed that the parking garage serves as a staging area for migrants to be given travel information to “facilitate their transfer to their final destinations.” Migrants can also be given a health screening there, a spokesperson said.