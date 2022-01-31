Smearing the Truckers (II) [Updated]

The Canadian truckers’ protest has turned into a huge event that has gripped not just the political class, but millions of people across that country. As usual, the politicians who claim most vociferously to represent the people–like Justin Trudeau–are horrified when the people actually speak up.

I suppose it was inevitable that leftist politicians would denounce the truckers’ protest as racist, although what race has to do with the issues the truckers (and now millions of supporters) are protesting, I can’t explain. This is what Trudeau had to say:

Over the past few days, Canadians were shocked and, frankly, disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people protesting in our nation’s capital. I want to be very clear: we are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. We won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans.

This is sheer nonsense, a catalog of lying left-wing talking points. One guy showed up with a Confederate flag and was told to go away. No one vandalized statues, contrary to liberals’ claims. Some protesters decorated the statue of Terry Fox, a Canadian athlete and cancer research activist, and then removed the decorations:

No one “dishonor[ed] the memory of our veterans.” A couple of truckers parked their vehicles at a war memorial, and moved them when they were told to do so. Photo at the link.

Liberals have also asserted that the truckers are “white supremacists”–these days, who isn’t?–apparently because of this video clip, in which a group of protesters mocks the idea that they are somehow–God knows why–white supremacists:

What didn’t happen, of course, is that not a single building was burned down, unlike the George Floyd protests and Antifa riots generally. No police officer or civilian was assaulted. Thousands of Canadian flags were waved, and not one was burned.

Elon Musk (via InstaPundit) points out the absence of any pro-mandate, pro-government counter-protest:

If the government had the mandate of the people, there would be a significant counter-protest. There is not, therefore they do not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022



Again via InstaPundit, Kurt Schlichter gets the last word:

I think it’s hilarious that the socialists are furious about the workers of the world uniting.@SohrabAhmari — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 31, 2022

UPDATE: One more thing: A host on the Canadian Broadcasting Company has suggested that the truckers are a Russian plant:

“I do ask that because given Canada’s support of Ukraine, in this current crisis with Russia, I don’t know if it’s far-fetched to ask,” Koksal hoodwinked. “But there is concern that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel things as this protest grows. But perhaps even instigating it from, from the outset.”

This is way too stupid to deserve any response, but it exemplifies the desperation of the Left in the face of a genuine populist revolt. Someone apparently forgot to tell this guy that the “Russia” narrative collapsed a long time ago.

Unless, of course, we are talking about Russian financial support for the West’s environmental, anti-fossil fuel movement, which is well documented, goes back for decades and shores up the Russians’ core geopolitical interests. But somehow, liberals never mention this when they talk about Russia’s nefarious influence on the U.S. and other Western nations. Why? Because their political and financial interests align with Russia’s, and in particular, Vladimir Putin’s.