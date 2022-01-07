Washington Post rewards editor who led its unfair assault on Trump

The Washington Post has announced that it will promote Steven Ginsberg, its national editor, to the position of managing editor. Ginsberg will now oversee the Post’s main news sections, including the national, metro, and sports sections.

The Post informs its readers that as national editor, Ginsberg “led the organization’s political coverage through the Trump years and helped propel the company to one of its most successful periods with reporting that brought Pulitzer Prizes along with enormous readership.” All true.

However, the Post’s coverage of Trump was dishonest and disgraceful — bad enough that the paper had to take the extraordinary step of correcting, very belatedly, two of its false reports about Trump. Those reports are the tip of an enormous iceberg of fake and distorted news, which I tried to expose on almost a daily basis (or so it felt like).

It’s understandable that the Post is rewarding Ginsberg, though. His is a case of mission accomplished.

The mission was to undermine Trump’s presidency. The secondary goals were to gain readers and esteem among other Trump haters in media land. Ginsberg delivered on all counts.

Ordinarily, I would be unhappy that the sports section will fall under the jurisdiction of this guy. However, it’s hard to see how that section could get much worse. It seems like nearly half of the front page articles in the Post’s sports section are woke in one way or another.

Today, for example, two of the five lead pieces criticize Novak Djokovic for not getting vaccinated. John Feinstein’s attack is vicious. He calls the tennis great a “laughingstock” and “punchline.” He also throws in a shot at Aaron Rogers.

Yesterday, wokester Candace Buckner attacked the NBA because Becky Hammon, a female assistant coach for a mediocre team, hasn’t been made a head coach. And Barry Svrluga attacked professional golfers who are playing in a Saudi Arabia-hosted tournament.

Given the oppressive nature of the Saudi regime, that position doesn’t bother me. However, Buckner has ridiculed Enes Kanter Freedom for his strong stance against the NBA’s support for China and other oppressive regimes. The player’s appearance on Fox News was more than she could bear.

It’s unfortunate that Ginsberg will now control the metro section, which covers local news. That’s the only one of the Post’s four main sections that provides something approaching non-ideologically driven coverage.

Not for much longer, I fear.