Inside the bizarre hellworld of Minneapolis

Rebecca Brannon describes herself as an independent photojournalist covering Minnesota politics, protests, and riots. Rebecca has the nerve to do much of her reporting from the inside. If I have the chronology right, Rebecca got inside the “two hour black bloc Antifa protest” on Lake Street in Minneapolis, and the perpetrators are not happy about it. They don’t really want the exposure.

Say this for the Star Tribune. The paper’s nonfeasance is appreciated. Indeed, the Star Tribune’s nonfeasance is a critical component of the bizarre hellworld that Minneapolis has become.

Below I have compiled Rebecca’s tweets on Friday night’s “protest” in chronological order, I think. Drawing on Rebecca’s tweets, Alpha News covered Friday night’s festivities here. FOX9 covered it here. Apart from the Star Tribune, a few other local outlets provided coverage as well.

As the lady said in Death of a Salesman, attention must be paid. In homage to Arthur Miller, this might be called the death of a city. Trigger warning: If you get your news from the Star Tribune, this may come as a shock.

I wasn't sure what to expect but about 100 black bloc and Antifa marched in residential streets and blocked traffic on Lake for two hours, ransacking whatever they could and graffitied numerous businesses along the way.#AmirLocke 2/2 pic.twitter.com/hoDrjEY2GC — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

Minneapolis black bloc Antifa graffitied numerous businesses and set barricades in the streets for nearly two hours tonight all down Lake Sreet from 35W and in Uptown. No police ever showed up or were seen except for a helicopter hovering overhead the entire time. pic.twitter.com/Jv12q699g6 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

For over two hours Minneapolis businesses were vandalized up and down Lake Street by Antifa. Traffic was blocked both ways – motorists were frustrated. pic.twitter.com/iv2igLUuPX — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

Chants for Amir Locke and Winston Smith as black bloc Antifa disrupted traffic and graffitied all up and down Lake Street in Minneapolis tonight. pic.twitter.com/6FCWzXamM0 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

Protesters chanted throughout residential streets past 9pm creating barricades wherever they could in the streets. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/7PFR7DJ2Cf — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

Intersections were held down and cars were forced to turn around – businesses nearby were spray painted and property vandalized like this bus stop. This was just some of the vandalism that went on tonight during the two hour black bloc Antifa march #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/PERooJhW3s — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

Outside the Minneapolis Police 5th Precinct where protesters spray-painted & threw rocks at the building, cracking windows. Phones & cameras weren't allowed so it was difficult to capture. Police never appeared. The precinct has been barricaded with fences since 2020. pic.twitter.com/gwC9pC7Dau — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

Trash cans, bike racks, and construction barriers were dragged into the streets for two hours as black bloc Antifa disrupted traffic all up and down Lake Street both ways. No police ever responded or intervened. #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/e75vkLfS9w — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

Streets were trashed at every opportunity and businesses spray painted during the black bloc Antifa march group of 100 tonight in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/I7lQ75nRz1 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

Protesters returned to the MPD 5th precinct after trashing and disrupting traffic on Lake Street and tried to break through the security barricades. Police were never present or made themselves known. pic.twitter.com/U535Piqihf — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

For two hours Minneapolis Antifa threw trash into the streets, vandalized and set up barricades to disrupt traffic Friday night. A group of about 100 met at a undisclosed location telling their “comrades” to wear all black, no phones & cameras allowed. pic.twitter.com/SXmL7Esz1C — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

At one point the Antifa march was interrupted by a man who started dragging barricades out of the street. The group then confronted him and he produced some sort of weapon, saying he wasn’t going to let them “destroy the city”again. #Minneapolis #Antifa pic.twitter.com/ibAdF87ZiN — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022