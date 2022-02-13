Posted on February 13, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Antifa, Media, Minnesota, Riots

Inside the bizarre hellworld of Minneapolis

Rebecca Brannon describes herself as an independent photojournalist covering Minnesota politics, protests, and riots. Rebecca has the nerve to do much of her reporting from the inside. If I have the chronology right, Rebecca got inside the “two hour black bloc Antifa protest” on Lake Street in Minneapolis, and the perpetrators are not happy about it. They don’t really want the exposure.

Say this for the Star Tribune. The paper’s nonfeasance is appreciated. Indeed, the Star Tribune’s nonfeasance is a critical component of the bizarre hellworld that Minneapolis has become.

Below I have compiled Rebecca’s tweets on Friday night’s “protest” in chronological order, I think. Drawing on Rebecca’s tweets, Alpha News covered Friday night’s festivities here. FOX9 covered it here. Apart from the Star Tribune, a few other local outlets provided coverage as well.

As the lady said in Death of a Salesman, attention must be paid. In homage to Arthur Miller, this might be called the death of a city. Trigger warning: If you get your news from the Star Tribune, this may come as a shock.

Responses