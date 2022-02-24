Liz Collin reports: The voice behind Crime Watch

Crime Watch Minneapolis is the truth squad run on a shoestring to cover the descent of the Twin Cities into crime and anarchy with the invaluable assistance of our neutered criminal justice system. Starting with one Facebook page grown to 10, Crime Watch has become an invaluable resource for those of us living in the Twin Cities. Its Twitter feed is here. The tweet below from yesterday is representative.

1/

OMFG.

Johah Paul Canny, 19, who just got a slap on the wrist for molesting a 6-year-old, is back in custody on probable cause criminal sexual conduct. Canny was sentenced to 5 years probation by Judge Tamara Garcia after he sexually assaulted the youngster in a portapotty. pic.twitter.com/vltkkn8dYC — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) February 23, 2022

Who runs the operation and what does he have to say about it? He has preserved his anonymity so far in light of the risks to his safety that disclosure would bring. In Episode 1 of the Alpha News series Liz Collin Reports, Liz speaks with the man. As he explains, it’s not easy being seen. His voice is altered to protect his identity in the video below, but this is worth the time of Minnesota readers and others who might find the work of Crime Watch an inspiration.