Posted on February 24, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Crime, Media, Minnesota

Liz Collin reports: The voice behind Crime Watch

Crime Watch Minneapolis is the truth squad run on a shoestring to cover the descent of the Twin Cities into crime and anarchy with the invaluable assistance of our neutered criminal justice system. Starting with one Facebook page grown to 10, Crime Watch has become an invaluable resource for those of us living in the Twin Cities. Its Twitter feed is here. The tweet below from yesterday is representative.

Who runs the operation and what does he have to say about it? He has preserved his anonymity so far in light of the risks to his safety that disclosure would bring. In Episode 1 of the Alpha News series Liz Collin Reports, Liz speaks with the man. As he explains, it’s not easy being seen. His voice is altered to protect his identity in the video below, but this is worth the time of Minnesota readers and others who might find the work of Crime Watch an inspiration.

