The Walensky tapes

It is long past the time that it should be criminal to force kids to wear masks as the price of the ticket for attending school. The damage being done is incalculable for precisely no public good. Yet President Biden’s CDC Director isn’t giving up. Not yet.

We don’t have the audio, so far as I am aware, but Robby Soave reports for Reason “In Leaked Audio, CDC’s Rochelle Walensky Privately Confirms She Won’t Relax School Mask Guidance.” Subhead: “Walensky acknowledged ‘limitations’ of available studies but told a congressional committee ‘our guidance currently is that masking should happen in all schools.'”

Our public health authorities have disgraced themselves may times over in their dictates and recommendations. The mask guidance is something like the ne plus ultra. These folks need some guidance.