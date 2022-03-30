FEC Belatedly Fines Clinton, DNC

We have known for years that the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the fraudulent Steele “dossier” that badly damaged Donald Trump’s presidency. They laundered their payments to Fusion GPS through the corrupt Perkins Coie law firm, falsely describing them as payments for legal services. I have asked the question, on this site, whether that wasn’t obviously illegal, and whether criminal charges should have been brought against Marc Elias or others at Perkins Coie.

That isn’t going to happen, but long after it makes much difference the Federal Election Commission has fined the Clinton campaign and the DNC:

The Federal Election Commission has fined the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for lying about the funding of the infamous, and discredited, Russian “dossier” used in a smear attempt against Donald Trump weeks before he shocked the world with his 2016 presidential victory.

***

A combined $1,024,407.97 was paid by the treasurers of the DNC and Clinton campaign to law firm Perkins Coie for Fusion GPS’s information, and the party and campaign hid the reason, claiming it was for legal services, not opposition research. Instead, the DNC’s $849,407.97 and the Clinton campaign’s $175,000 covered Fusion GPS’s opposition research on the dossier, a basis for the so-called “Russia hoax” that dogged Trump’s first term.

The FEC fined the Clinton campaign $8,000 and the DNC $105,000. Did they get their money’s worth, or what?