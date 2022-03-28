In a nearby post John documented President Biden’s call at the Royal Castle in Warsaw for Vladimir Putin’s removal from power. John’s post includes the video. The White House has posted the transcript here. At the conclusion of what must have seemed an eternity — video of the speech runs 25 minutes — Biden pronounced: “For God’s sake, this man [i.e., Putin] cannot remain in power.”

Those who work for Biden rushed to assure the world that Biden didn’t mean what he said. Upon his return to Washington denied that he meant what he said.

“Mr. President, do you want Putin removed? Mr. President, were you calling for regime change?” a reporter shouted.

“No,” Biden replied before entering his presidential limousine and motorcading back to the White House.

What an amazing moment. As Gilda Radner used to put it in her Emily Litella persona: “Never mind.”

A few observations consistent with our observations on the Biden administration since day one:

• Biden does not know what he is saying.

• Biden does not understand what he is saying.

• Biden does not mean what he is saying.

• Does “no” mean “no”? I am afraid we are subject to something like the Epimenides paradox. You can look it up.

• Biden has made a lifelong career of saying anything. He will say anything.

• Those who work with Biden at the highest levels know he is not with it.

• We are in deep weeds.

NOTE: I mistakenly attributed the “Never mind” refence to Gilda Radner’s Roseanne Roseannadanna persona. I have corrected it to Emily Litella. At least I got the Gilda Radner part right. As Roseanne used to put it (I’m pretty sure): “It just goes to show ya. It’s always something. If it’s not one thing, it’s another.”