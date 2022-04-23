Facing Fauci’s fury

Reason has posted Nick Gillespie’s timely interview with Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. Jay-B was a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, a voice of sanity, and therefore a target of the public health authorities. The intersecting themes of the interview revisit the issues that we repeatedly took up during the pandemic. Gillespie touches on them in his summary:
I sat down with Bhattacharya to talk about what it was like to be at the very center of an official effort to suppress heterodox thinking about the pandemic, why he believes he and his Great Barrington Declaration co-authors have been vindicated, and whether the public health establishment can ever recover from ongoing revelations of incompetence, malfeasance, and politically motivated decision-making. He also discusses how the centralization of science funding encourages dangerous groupthink, why he believes in mRNA vaccines but remains staunchly anti-mandate, and why he stopped wearing masks a long time ago.
Video below.
