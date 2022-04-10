In Re: The Left’s Grooming Gangs

Further to the controversy over Florida’s “don’t say gay” law that doesn’t say “don’t say gay” anywhere in the text, it turns out that back in 2014 the U.S. Government Accountability Office produced a report to Congress on the problem of sexual abuse by public school personnel.

And lo and behold, the report focuses on grooming behaviors throughout:

To be sure, this report is oriented primarily at traditional predators, but with increasingly loud calls from the left to normalize pedophilia, the line between an old-fashioned creep and a creep advancing behind the banner of “gender clarification” (or whatever they decide to call it) will be blurred.

I forget now who said it first, but we should indeed borrow from Ibram X. Kendi and assert that it is not enough to not be a groomer yourself; you must be affirmatively anti-grooming.

(Hat tip: the intrepid Chris Rufo.)