No Grooming Allowed

Per InstaPundit, the Left is up in arms because conservatives are referring to the forced sexualization of five, six and seven year old children in the public schools as “grooming.” You can always tell when we have hit on an effective theme: the Left declares it out of bounds. John Nolte has more, beginning with a response to David French, who likened the forced sexualization of small children to Donald Trump participating in a Playboy video. Right. Whatever the topic, talk about Trump instead. Links in the original are omitted here:

[I]f discussing sex with little kids behind their parents’ backs is not grooming, what is?

Nothing is.

Of course, it’s grooming, but French can’t call it that, for if he does, CNN and MSNBC and The Atlantic might stop asking him to come aboard to signal his own awesome virtue.

And French is not the only Never Trumper who has come out of the closet as a grooming enabler.

Here’s the Bulwark.

Wow. Here’s more from the Bulwark.

Oh, my, groomers really do have a great friend over at the Bulwark.

More:

Decent people do not discuss sex with prepubescent kids who are not their own. Why? Because discussing sex with little kids behind their parents’ backs is called grooming.

There’s no other word for it.

That’s what it is.

It’s grooming little kids into sexual beings ripe for exploitation.

I actually have a pretty clear memory of my kindergarten through third grade years at Mellette Elementary School in Watertown, South Dakota. I don’t know, maybe we were a bunch of rubes. But I don’t recall a single reference by any of my teachers to sex–any kind of sex, let alone the deviant kinds. And I don’t think it occurred to us kids that we were missing out. I am pretty sure that if a teacher had started talking to kids of that age about her sex life, or theirs, she would have been quickly hustled out the door. But that would have been unthinkable and was never thought of.

Of all the evil things liberals are doing these days, trying to sexualize small children has to be high on the list. It makes me think we need an anti-grooming movement. Allie Beth Stuckey nicely turns liberal tactics to a more worthy end:


