The lonesome death of Bishop Evans

Bob Dylan expressed rage over the racist murder of Hattie Carroll and the official complacency related to it in “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll.” Thanks to the song, although William Zantzinger is deceased, he lives in infamy. As Dylan tells the story, he repeatedly intones in the chorus: “You who philosophize disgrace and criticize all fears / Take the rag away from your face / Now ain’t the time for your tears.” It was time to be ashamed.

Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans set out to rescue illegal aliens crossing the Rio Grande last week. He is missing and presumed drowned. His body has yet to be recovered.

Although Evans is presumed drowned, the illegals survived. It turns out that they were not only illegal, they were also involved in “illicit transnational narcotics trafficking” and have been taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection officers. Bill Melugin reports the story here.

Like the lonesome death of Hattie Carroll, Evans’s death is an outrage. Like Hattie Carroll’s death, it signifies. It is a perfect representation of the Age of Biden. However, Evans’s death won’t be called out in song. Indeed, the New York Times story on Evans’s identification as the missing Guardsman barely mentions the drug-running sequel on which Melugin reported. One wonders if it will even be commented on beyond the world of FOX News.

Via Andrea Widburg/American Thinker.