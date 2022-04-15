The O’Keefe Project: Tucker Carlson edition

We haven’t heard anything about developments in the government’s persecution of Project Veritas in the matter of Ashley Biden’s diary since I wrote about the case last month. All my posts tracking the story are accessible here. I find the story chilling and do not want to let it recede from sight.

Harmeet Dhillon is one of the Project Veritas attorneys lending a hand in the case. She appeared last night on Tucker Carlson’s show for a brief interview in which she brought the story up to date as of my most recent posts. In his intro Tucker stated that Project Veritas was being hounded for reporting on Ashley Biden’s diary. Dhillon works in a mild correction of this point in the course of her concise update. They never did report on the diary and it was returned to law enforcement under disputed circumstances.