Who died of Covid in Minnesota?

Greg Pulles was the long-time general counsel of TCF Financial Corporation. (I worked for Greg in that capacity for 12 years.) Greg is something of a Renaissance man, however, in dogged pursuit of truth, beauty, and the American way. Most recently, Greg undertook the review of all 2020 and 2021 Minnesota death certificates which bear the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) code for COVID-19 (U07.1).

Having reviewed all 10,903 such certificates, Greg’s analysis supports the conclusion that the vast majority of Minnesotans was not at serious risk of death from COVID-19 and that the campaign of fear and intimidation was simply wrong. Greg’s viral Alpha News column setting forth his analysis is “Who died of COVID-19 in Minnesota?” Subhead: “Only 291, or 2.67% of the 10,903 certificates we examined, were ‘COVID only’ with no comorbidity listed.”

I think we connected Greg with the woman whom Greg credits as his research assistant (“Marana Muse”). She is a Power Line reader who provided information to support some of the questions I submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health during the Walz “emergency.” She also appears with Greg to tell her story in Liz Collin’s Alpha News podcast below. Greg and Ms. Muse have made a signal contribution to understanding the catastrophe inflicted on us by the authorities in Minnesota and elsewhere.